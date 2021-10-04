iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.40

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 111176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.
The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.
About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
