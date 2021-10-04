iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.40

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 111176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQ shares. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 47.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 178,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 57,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the period. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

