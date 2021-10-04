Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $38.81 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

