Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.46.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. PGGM Investments raised its position in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $136,552,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $38.81 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.