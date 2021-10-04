Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Update

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IVITF stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 12,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,607. Invictus MD Strategies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of licensed cannabis producers. Its activities include the cultivation and provision of cannabis products for medical use. The company was founded by Dan Kriznic on February 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

