Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Short Interest Update

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IVITF stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 12,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,607. Invictus MD Strategies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile
