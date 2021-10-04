Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: COP) recently:

9/20/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/15/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/15/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/14/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/31/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/12/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/6/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/6/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/6/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/5/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

ETR:COP traded down €1.30 ($1.53) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €69.80 ($82.12). The company had a trading volume of 43,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.65. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 12-month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

