Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $55.04 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

