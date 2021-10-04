Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 696,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 148,063 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,954. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

