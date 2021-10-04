Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.02. The stock had a trading volume of 248,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.92 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $105.95 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.