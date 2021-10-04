Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

