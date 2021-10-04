Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.13. 1,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,523. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.