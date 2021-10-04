Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.18

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.18, but opened at $13.55. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $523.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.14.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

