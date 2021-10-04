Intrua Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 247.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.