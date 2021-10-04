Intrua Financial LLC Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $202.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.82 and a 200 day moving average of $199.24. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $149.68 and a 12 month high of $211.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.648 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

