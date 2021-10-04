Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

NYSE:BAC opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $362.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

