Intrua Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of XSMO opened at $54.31 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.46.

