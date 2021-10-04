Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

ETR opened at $99.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.56. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

