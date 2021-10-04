Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of IIP.UN traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.77. The stock had a trading volume of 259,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.55. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

