Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the August 31st total of 122,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. Integrated Media Technology has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.