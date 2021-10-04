Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells $5,261,200.00 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $5,261,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZS stock opened at $263.16 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after purchasing an additional 604,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

