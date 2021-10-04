Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells 12,913 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luke M. Scrivanich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,204 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after acquiring an additional 681,950 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

