Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director Sells 1,296 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $64,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D Keith Grossman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Outset Medical alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, D Keith Grossman sold 5,184 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32.

Shares of OM traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.49. 335,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,063. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -8.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.