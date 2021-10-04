Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells 389 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dashyant Dhanak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Incyte alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,620. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.