Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $2,012,650.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $404.95 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $466.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $426.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

