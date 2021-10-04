Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Sells 810 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) EVP Darryl Auguste sold 810 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $15,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.81 million, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 1.29.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

EVER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

