Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Sells $20,150.00 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider David Curry Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $20,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Curry Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, David Curry Peterson sold 2,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $7,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $140.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.70. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.97 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth about $2,844,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 187,487 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

