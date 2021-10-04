Insider Selling: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CFO Sells $364,297.00 in Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARR opened at $10.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $778.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.