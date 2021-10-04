Insider Buying: Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Director Acquires $3,000,000.00 in Stock

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Director Michael C. Morgan acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:STPC opened at $9.87 on Monday. Star Peak Corp II has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STPC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Corp II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

