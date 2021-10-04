Insider Buying: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Purchases $107,720.00 in Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NHI opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,977,000 after buying an additional 136,878 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $21,754,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in National Health Investors by 96,793.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.
About National Health Investors
National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.
