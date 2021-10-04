Insider Buying: National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Purchases $107,720.00 in Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NHI opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.56. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,977,000 after buying an additional 136,878 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $21,754,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in National Health Investors by 96,793.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NHI. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.