Insider Buying: iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Insider Buys 2,700 Shares of Stock

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) insider Richard Masters acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £4,941 ($6,455.45).

Shares of IOM stock opened at GBX 182.97 ($2.39) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. iomart Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 175.80 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 354.50 ($4.63). The company has a market cap of £200.49 million and a P/E ratio of 19.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 266.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

