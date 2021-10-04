Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Acquires 78,431 Shares of Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) insider Victoria Hull purchased 78,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £199,999.05 ($261,300.04).

Shares of Alphawave IP Group stock opened at GBX 262.79 ($3.43) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 212.00. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.60 ($6.19). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.21. The company has a current ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWE shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alphawave IP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective for the company.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.