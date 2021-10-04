Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.47 Million

Brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to report $194.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $192.70 million and the highest is $195.40 million. Inovalon reported sales of $161.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $770.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INOV. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 742.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INOV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 927,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,623. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

