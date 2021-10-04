Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) vs. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Critical Analysis

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Lexington Realty Trust 76.04% 13.71% 7.29%

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Lexington Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 10.90 $183.30 million $0.76 17.07

Lexington Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Lexington Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.13%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lexington Realty Trust beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

