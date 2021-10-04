Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in M&T Bank by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,256,000 after purchasing an additional 191,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $152.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $90.45 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.65.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

