Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $96.15 on Monday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $89.65 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

