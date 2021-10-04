Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166,802 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,984,000 after purchasing an additional 311,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $70.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

