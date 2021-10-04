Independent Advisor Alliance Has $450,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $272,964,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $146,650,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,121,000 after buying an additional 846,835 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,966,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,889,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $160.18 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.23.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.45.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

