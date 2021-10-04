Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.81.

ALB opened at $218.89 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

