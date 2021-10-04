Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 29,401 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,735 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 29,401 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for about 3.4% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $50,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 69.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after buying an additional 465,254 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after buying an additional 445,114 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,097.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 405,952 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 372,057 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 157.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 583,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after buying an additional 357,000 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,423. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.