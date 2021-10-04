Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $21.46

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $22.03. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 238 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, equities research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.