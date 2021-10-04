IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $124.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of IHS Markit has outperformed its industry in the past year, mainly due to earnings beat in the past seven quarters. IHS Markit has a well-diversified global customer base and solid brand recognition. The company’s depth and breadth of information and analytics is a key competitive differentiator. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst by helping the company expand offerings and strengthen international footprint. The company's business model ensures solid recurring revenue generation capacity. On the flip side, higher costs remain a concern as the company plans to make investments in automotive, energy and financial services. The company's business experiences event driven seasoanlity, causing fluctuations in revenues and profits. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE:INFO opened at $117.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

