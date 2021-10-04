ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $72,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $234.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average is $207.83. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

