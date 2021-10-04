Hyve (HYVE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $648,551.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $648,551.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyve has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00063332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00139445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,693.60 or 0.99607850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.43 or 0.06890484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.