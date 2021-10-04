Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.75 ($52.64).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,366.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.10.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

