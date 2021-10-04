Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.75 ($52.64).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,366.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €53.84 ($63.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of €45.10.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

