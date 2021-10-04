Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HudBay Minerals Inc. is a mining company and engages in discovery, production and marketing of base metals in North and Central America. It owns zinc and copper mines, concentrators and metal production facilities in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, zinc oxide production facility in Ontario, copper refinery in Michigan and nickel project in Guatemala. In addition to its primary products, zinc and copper, HudBay also produces gold, silver and zinc oxide. HudBay Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

