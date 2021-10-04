Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $21.07

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.07, but opened at $20.25. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

