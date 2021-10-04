HSBC’s (HSBA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) target price on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 470.36 ($6.15).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock opened at GBX 386.75 ($5.05) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 391.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.92. The company has a market capitalization of £79.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 292.80 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 42,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.