Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $117.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.73.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $97.19.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

