Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12,809.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 554,391 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,521,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 535,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after acquiring an additional 412,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $171,912,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,953. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

