Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.74. The stock had a trading volume of 138,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,953. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.20 and its 200-day moving average is $224.40.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

