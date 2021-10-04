Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 20.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $444.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.39. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. Analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

